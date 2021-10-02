Jaman North Assembly approves President Nominee

The 55-member Drobo Jaman South District Assembly in the Bono Region at the weekend confirmed Mr Andrews Bediako, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee as the District Chief Executive.

Mr Bediako polled 47 votes, representing 85 per cent of the 55 valid votes cast, in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission held at Drobo, the district capital amid tight military and police presence.

Eight of the Assembly Members (AMs), however, voted against his nomination.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, commended the Ams, saying their endorsement was an indication they desired development.

She asked them to bury their political differences, forged ahead in unity and cooperate with the chief executive to facilitate the development of the district.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Bediako thanked the AMs for his confirmation and expressed the hope that with their cooperation and support, the development of the district would be brought to the next level.

Meanwhile, except for Dormaa Central Municipality, all the 12 Districts and Municipal Assemblies in the region had confirmed their Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the confirmation of Drissa Quattara, the President Nominee, scheduled for last Wednesday, September 29, was suspended for security reasons.

A new date is yet to be fixed.

