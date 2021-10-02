Jaman North Assembly endorses President Nominee, elects PM



The Jaman North District Assembly at the weekend endorsed Mr Solomon Owusu, the President’s Nominee, as the Jaman North District Chief Executive.

Mr Owusu, aged 41 and an Accountant at the Berekum College of Education, secured 100 per cent votes as all the 39 Assembly Members (AMs) voted in his favour in an election conducted and supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) held at Sampa, the district capital in of Bono Region.

He thanked the AMs for his endorsement and implored them to support his administration to facilitate the development of the district.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, also thanked the AMs for accepting and confirming the President Nominee and asked them to support him to bring the development of the district to the next level.

Earlier, the Assembly elected Mr Abraham Osei, an Assemblyman, as the Presiding Member.

