James Agalga presents GH₵5000.00 cash to the Team of Hope in Sandema

Mr James Agalga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Builsa North, Upper East Region, has presented GH₵5000.00 cash to the Team of Hope, a Non-Governmental Organisation in Sandema, delivering free surgical operation to residents.

The cash was presented on his behalf by the constituency Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr James Achaab, to support the outreach team of the NGO.

The NGO, made up of health professionals with diverse expertise, led by its Lead Doctor and Founder, Dr Benjamin Akinkang, annually offer free surgical services to residents in the Builsa North Constituency.

Mr Achaab, accompanied by some executives of the Party, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after the donation, said the gesture was in appreciation of the critical support services rendered by the surgical team.

“Their services are free of charge, and so the MP felt the need to support and encourage them to do more to help the constituents,” he said.

Mr Achaab said healthcare delivery was of great concern to the MP and the NDC as a Party, which was evident in the several Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds and health centres dotted across the constituency, through his efforts.

It was, therefore, not surprising that Mr Agalga extended support to the NGO whose services directly benefitted the people, he said.

“The leadership of the NDC and the MP are ever ready to support the team to conduct this very important exercise.”

Mr Eric Ayariga, the Clinical Coordinator of the Sandema Hospital, who received the money on behalf of the team, commended the MP and NDC constiuency leadership for the gesture.

“In fact, it is one of a kind since the Team of Hope started its outreach programme,” he said, adding that the initiative had been a life-saving opportunity for the people of Buluk and beyond.

Mr Ayariga said the free surgeries began on November 14, which was meant for people in rural communities with surgical conditions but could not afford the cost.

The team had conducted about 144 surgeries as at the time of the donation, with a long queue of patients seated at the waiting area waiting to be attended to.