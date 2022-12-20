James Blazers releases “Runaway Lover”

Akor James Oche, also known as JAMES BLAZERS, was born on the 23rd of November 1994. He is a Nigerian singer, Rapper, and songwriter.

Singing and rapping is a burning and blazing character and attitude in the life of the young Artist up to date, his recent single titled “YOU CAN BE SOMEBODY” dropped on November 8, 2022.

JAMES BLAZERS is the founder of REMEDY MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD, a record label emerging to assist both A-list and upcoming musicians in achieving their dreams globally.

In addition, James Blazers is the CEO, founder, and president of Urban Shaves, Remedy Sustainable Homes and Projects Ltd.

The talented singer hails from Benue State in Nigeria and currently resides in Abuja, where he pursues his music career.