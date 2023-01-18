James Dadzie – A Star To Watch In The Sprints

James Dadzie of Western Texas College recently finished 2nd in his 1st 200m indoor meet with a time of 21.74seconds at the TTU CORKY CLASSICS.

He has been described as ‘A very impressive young star coming up’.

Other Ghanaian athletes who are not doing bad in the USA include Isaac Botsio, Desmond Aryee and new James Dadzie. They have all made good times in 60m. Olympian Joseph Manu is among the seeded and top Ghanaian athletes who have a bright future.