James Kwesi Appiah is Head Coach of Sudan National Team  

Coach James Kwesi Appiah has reached a three-year agreement with the Sudanese Football Association as Technical Director of the senior side, the Nile Crocodiles.

The former Black Stars coach would lead the one-time African champions for the next three years with hopes of conquering the continent.

A statement from the football body said it had formed a new technical committee who would stir affairs of the senior side going forward.

“The Committee would be headed by Captain Mohamed Abdullah Mazda and the membership of captains Burhan Teh, Hamdan Hamad, Fawzi Al-Taisha, Ghanaian coach Kwasi Appiah as technical director, Moroccan Youssef Fartout as general coach, Ghanaian assistant coach and Salah Nour El-Din as coach.”

It noted that three Ghanaian coaches, Assistant Coach, Goalkeepers Trainer and Fitness Coach who were yet to be determined would also serve on the committee as they seek to reshape the team ahead of international competitions.

Kwesi Appiah, 63, formerly coached Sudanese top-flight side, Khartoum Watani leading the team to the CAF Confederation Cup qualifiers in 2017.

He currently heads the Interim Management Committee of Asante Kotoko with hopes of being part of the GFA Executive Committee board in the next administration.