James Kwesi Appiah Urges Ghana to Prepare Well for Future Tournaments After AFCON Setback

James Kwesi Appiah, the Head Coach of the Sudanese National Football Team, has shared his thoughts on Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), urging the Black Stars to focus on better preparation for future competitions.

Appiah, who has previously managed the Ghana national team, expressed his disappointment at Ghana’s inability to progress from their group but acknowledged the evolution of football and the importance of preparation. Reflecting on the group stage draw, he mentioned that he had hoped both Ghana and Sudan would qualify, but that unfortunately, Ghana fell short.

“As a Ghanaian, I’m not happy about that, but football has evolved, and every country needs to prepare well for competitions,” Appiah said in an interview with CAF Media. He stressed that, in modern football, success is increasingly determined by how well teams prepare and strategize, with the best-prepared teams consistently emerging victorious.

Appiah’s message is one of hope, as he encourages Ghana to learn from this setback and build a stronger, more competitive team for future tournaments. His comments serve as a reminder that while disappointment is part of the game, it also presents an opportunity for growth and improvement in the footballing world.