James Lutterodt allegedly battled with food poisoning for over a month

Reports have emerged that  James Lutterodt,  one of the contestants who represented Keta Senior High Technical School in the 2021 finals  endured the effects of food poisoning for an extended period of over a month.

James a level 200 student of the University of Ghana was studying Computer Science and  was set to travel to Howard University in the Unites States of America for further studies.
He was reported dead on Monday, July 3 with rumours that he was poisoned.
