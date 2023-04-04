James Marfo beat Alabi to clinch GTTA Power Series 2 title

Current National table tennis champion James Marfo, emerged victorious at the recently ended 2023 Ghana Table Tennis Association, GTTA power series 2 Championship.

Marfo, thrilled table tennis fans and enthusiasts to some good rally’s with the backhand and forehand skills at the Accra Sports stadium last Saturday.

He secured the ultimate prize with a 3-0 (11-9, 11-10, 11-9) final match points (best of 5) over former National champion Godwin Alabi.

In an interview with this portal, James Marfo expressed gratitude to his management for the unflinching support.

He disclosed his readiness to clinch more success for himself and Ghana.

“I am really grateful to my manager, Micheal Legend Danquah, my coach, Annang White and my family, fans for all the support and love. I couldn’t have made it this far without their support.

“I am pushing for more laurels and achievements, I will keep training and make sure I win all and major competitions,” he said.

Mr. Michael Legend Danquah, an astute sports administrator and manager called for the support of Ghanaians.

Adding that, it would play a very key role in the player’s career.

“Let’s support James Marfo because he can achieve a lot for Ghana table tennis and Africa. He has a bright future ahead, so with the support he can go far. I want to wish him the best of luck in the final phase of the series. I know he is going to make a mark for himself,” he said.

James Marfo currently plights his trade with the ‘Oyoko ba’ table tennis club in the New Juaben community league in the Eastern Region, Koforidua.

With the last phase of the championship (Series 3) scheduled for Saturday, 8th April, 2023, James Marfo is expected to pulled up some spectacular rallies in order to maintain his National record and ranking status.