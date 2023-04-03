James Marfo wins Series Two table tennis competition

James Marfo emerged winner of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Series Two Competition played at the in the Hathiramani Hall of the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Marfo defeated Godwin Alabi with 200 points as against 150 points to win the first place, while Amoako Isaac and Antwi Francis won the third and fourth respectively in the men’s division.

In the women’s division, Cecilia Frema of the Series One maintain his first position with 200 points followed by Juanita Borteye with 150 points and Gloria Koomson and Kwabi Cynthia Asabea winning third position with 120 points each.

In an interview with GNA Sports, Marfo expressed his excitement and promised to do better in the next competition.

Frema also thanked the organisers for giving her the second chance to showcase her talent and urged other young ladies to join the tennis team.