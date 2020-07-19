Elder Dr. Akwasi Mireku’s music journey began some decades ago and when it comes to gospel music he has indeed set the pace .

James Mireku, son of the veteran gospel musician Elder Mireku says his desire and aim is to continue his father’s legacy in the music industry.

“My passion for music started from childhood.”

“I’m an instrumentalist and have learnt alot from my Dad so it’s my prayer that I will continue his legacy and take his brand worldwide”.

Born James Yaw Mireku, he began his ministry at the tender age of 4. At that Time, eyes had not seen, nor ears heard, and neither had it entered into the hearts of men. What God had planned to use him for.

James is a role model for many people. Over the past years, He has impacted gospel music in ways that could not have been anticipated.

“As you can see I have deviated a bit from what Dad does. I use only instruments so that it will sound purely African”

James has unveiled his new project titled “Africa Is Home”. The music is purely African made with only instrumentals.

