James Town Chieftaincy Crisis! Chiefs Reject Controversial Induction of Bruce- Quaye Into Accra Regional House of Chiefs

Tensions are escalating in James Town, Accra, as the Ngleshie Alata Chiefs and elders accuse the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs and its President, Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III, of fraudulently inducting Oblempong Wetse Kojo II into the House.

At a press briefing, Nii Okpey V, Acting Mantse and Dzasetse of the Ngleshie Alata Paramountcy, condemned the induction as illegitimate, citing an ongoing legal dispute over the rightful occupant of the Ngleshie Alata Stool. He stated that the House of Chiefs has yet to rule on the chieftaincy matter, making the induction of Prince Asharku-Bruce Quaye premature and unlawful.

Nii Okpey V further alleged that Prince Asharku-Bruce Quaye is linked to the assassination of Nii Ayitey Konko V, the late Chief Priest of Ngleshie Alata, who was shot dead on September 27 near the Ngleshie Traditional Stool Palace. He called for a thorough investigation into the murder and demanded justice.

Disputed Title and Court Violations

According to Nii Okpey V, the title “Oblempong Wetse Kojo II” was originally used in 1939 and cannot be reused. He argued that any new occupant should be recognized as “Oblempong Wetse Kojo III,” rendering the induction invalid. He also accused the Regional House of Chiefs of violating chieftaincy protocols by disregarding his authority as Dzasetse, the only person authorized to install a chief for the paramountcy.

He disclosed that the court had ordered the CD Form (chief registration document) to be signed by the Registrar of the Ngleshie Alata Stool. However, Prince Asharku-Bruce Quaye allegedly bypassed the directive by taking the form to another official, an action Nii Okpey V described as contemptuous and illegal.

Call for Judicial and Government Intervention

Expressing frustration over the lack of adherence to legal processes, Nii Okpey V urged the Chief Justice to intervene, warning that some chiefs were disregarding court rulings and acting unlawfully. He compared the situation to a hypothetical scenario where Ngleshie Alata would attempt to install a chief for Nungua, emphasizing that such interference is unacceptable.

He also raised concerns over a recent invitation letter sent to all Traditional Council Registrars for a meeting at the Guggisberg Memorial Hall in Dodowa on February 27, 2025. The agenda included a courtesy call by the Regional Minister, sod-cutting for a new office complex, and discussions on chieftaincy matters. However, he pointed out that the induction of Oblempong Wetse Kojo II was not listed in the official agenda, suggesting that the process was secretly orchestrated.

Additionally, he warned the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to allow what he described as an “NPP agenda” to influence their stance on the matter.

Security Concerns and Community Tensions

With tensions running high, Nii Okpey V has called on President John Dramani Mahama, Minister for the Interior Muntaka Mohamed-Mubarak, Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare, Greater Accra Regional Minister Linda Oklu, and security agencies to intervene. He stressed the need for urgent action to prevent further unrest and possible violence in James Town.

The community remains on edge, fearing that unresolved chieftaincy disputes could spark conflict if authorities fail to ensure transparency and justice. Many residents and traditional leaders are now calling for immediate government intervention to restore peace and order.