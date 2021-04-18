The James Town Fight Night – Road To Glory staged last Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena by young promoter Edwin Evans of Winbase Promotions lived up to its billing as all the boxers did well and the winners showed that the nation has back up for the former champions.

Indeed the stars of the future showed that they are ready for the big stages.

Edwin Evans said he wants to support the up and coming talented boxers who are meticulous, so he decided to uncover and mentor a few talents from James Town, the cradle of boxing in Ghana, and propel them to the international and world level.

Michael Decardi Nelson and Moses Adjei Selvi put up a great bout which ended in a draw for the fans to call for a re match and a prize at stake for the winner.

Nelson who has three fights previously had it really tough against the debutatn who promised to give boxing fans a taste of professional boxing.

Benjamin Lamptey aka ‘Daddy Lumba’ scored a Round 3 KO over William Commey, a last minute sub for Charles Amateifio in a non title Lightweight contest.

The Star of the future, Mohammed ‘Golden Boy’ Aryeetey also had it not easy but won against Isaac ‘Iron Mike Tyson’ Aryeetey.

After winning his fourth fight within two months, he is determined to climb up into the national ranks and later the international platform.

Mohammed Aryeetey is eager to go the extra mile with much determination and hard work to enable him counted among the world champions in the history of boxing

In other expected exciting parings, Yusif Seidu defeated John Quaye, Derrick Quaye and Elvis Mensah also did well.

Mohammed Fuseini and Joseph Akai Nettey from the Charles Quartey boxing Foundation all had KO wins.

Yours Truly commends the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and the organisers for ensuring that all Covid -19 protocols were observed at the Arena as fans wore their nose masks and sat in distances.

The Black Bombers who are going to Japan were at the Arena to watch the event. Also present were some GBA executives including President Peter Zwennes.

The classic show was supported by Leonard Yert, GTV Sports Plus, Boxing Eye Media, Asuavo Security and the TSEL.