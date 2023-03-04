JamRock Restaurant and Grill to host Asafa Powell

JamRock Restaurant and Grill inside Oak Plaza Hotel, at East Airport will host Asafa Powell and his wife, Alyshia on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

He will be honoured by the Ghana Caribean Association (GCA) as an Honoury member at an Awards Ceremony.

There would be performance by the Akuma Dance Ensemble. The event is strictly by invitation.

Since his historic visit to the motherland the iconic world top sprinter has visited a number of exciting places and meet some dignitaries like the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon Mustapha Ussif, board members of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Dr. Ishmael Yamson, football star Asamoah Gyan, Olympic Bronze medalist Samuel Takyi as well as watching kids of the Achimota Basic School engage in some games.

He has also presented Indomie and Verna Mineral Water to some sportsmen and women on his working visit to the Accra Sports Stadium where he met the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Asafa Powell is the first Jamaican to break the world record in the 100 metres and has completed the 100 metres in under ten seconds more times than anyone. His world record was broken by his colleague Usain Bolt.