The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has described as a “victory choice”, the nomination and approval of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Party’s flagbearer.

A statement from the Party’s Regional Communications outfit said the rank and file of the Party in the Central Region “is extremely delighted” with the nomination and said the “decision is epic, ordained, a game changer, historic and a victory choice that enhances the magnetism and charismatic brand JM represents”.

It said, “This running mate is decent, has integrity, very upright, incorruptible, an achiever, down to earth…” and would “restore dignity and trust to the high office of the Vice President of Ghana”.

The statement said the nomination of Prof. Opoku-Agyemang had gone down well with women of Ghana, people of the Central Region and “motivating many women to go all out in their numbers to participate in the ongoing voters registration exercise towards the Rescue Mission”.

Advertisements