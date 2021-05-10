The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has commended the Parliamentary Candidate for the Essikado-Ketan constituency Professor Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah for organizing a free health screening for the elderly in the Anoe community near Kojokrom.

The screening was her Mother’s day gift to the elderly in the constituency as part of the celebration which falls on the second Sunday of May every year in some countries.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang used the occasion to thank mothers for their contribution to the growth of society.

She entreated them to be patient with their children and desist from frequently giving them corporal punishment to reform their character.

The NDC Vice-Presidential Candidate called for peace in homes and communities to speed up national development.

For her part, Prof. Ayensu-Danquah who is the Architect behind the project said the health of the people was paramount and gave an assurance to continue to help cater for their healthcare needs.

She said the gesture was in memory of her mother and all mothers for the trauma and pain they go through during delivery.

The occasion was also used by fire experts to dramatize and educate the community on fire safety measures associated with the use of LPG and electricity.

About five communities in the Essikado-Ketan constituency, have so far benefitted from the project dispensed by Healing Hands Organization, an NGO made up of health experts in Ghana and the United States of America (USA) since it started operations five years ago.

The project which is designed to improve upon the health of people in rural communities, undertakes free medical screening and clinic, free renewal of National Health Insurance Scheme(NHIS) cards, and medication for the people.