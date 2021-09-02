Janok Foundation and partners donate sanitary materials to Abossey Okai R/C JHS

The Janok Foundation in collaboration with two US-based charitable organisations; Queen of Hearts and Plea have donated sanitary pads, sanitizers and exercise books to adolescent students of the Abossey Okai Roman Catholic Junior High School in Accra.

The gesture was in line with the WASH programme being undertaken by the Janok Foundation in the Accra Metropolitan Area to promote hygiene and education.

Nii Moilai Acquaye of the Queen of Hearts in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the two US-based philanthropic bodies were established to support the less-privileged in society hence the donation of the sanitary pads to enhance hygiene among the young girls during their menstruation.

He advised school children to be mindful of the COVID-19 and should therefore abide by the protocols of washing of hands with running water and ensure the use of the sanitizer to avoid being infected by the virus.

Mr Francis Victor Adofoli, the Assistant Headteacher of the Abossey Okai R/C JHS who received the items on behalf of the school expressed gratitude to the donors and said the support had come at the right time since the adolescent girls were faced with the challenges of menstrual hygiene materials.

He appealed to benevolent organisations and individuals to organise programmes for boys to teach them the principles of life to prevent them from going wayward as the girl-child was being educated on menstrual hygiene.

“I have the believe that the attention being given to the girl-child in shaping their lifestyle if same is given to the boy-child the gap between them in their moral upbringing would be closed for the nation to have responsible future leaders,” Mr Adofoli said.

Madam Jane Amerley Oku, the Chief Executive of the Janok Foundation took the school girls through the fixing of the washable sanitary pad and advised them to keep the pads ironed to prevent infection.