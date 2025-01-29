Jantuah Blames Akufo-Addo for Bawumia’s Election Loss

Radio personality Nana Kwame Jantuah has placed the blame for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s defeat in the 2024 presidential elections squarely on the shoulders of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an interview with Akoto Mansa, Jantuah, a long-time supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), reflected on his once unwavering loyalty to the party and the ways in which his faith in its leadership began to erode over time.

“I was raised with NPP ideologies, and for a long time, they shaped my beliefs,” Jantuah shared. “I have never voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).” His deep devotion to the party had driven him to take extreme steps, including fasting and praying for the success of the NPP and Akufo-Addo’s leadership. However, as time went on, Jantuah began to question his support.

He highlighted how Akufo-Addo’s leadership style, particularly his arrogance and lack of vision, began to tarnish his perception of the president. “There came a time when Akufo-Addo exhibited arrogance and a lack of vision,” Jantuah remarked. This shift in leadership quality, he argued, ultimately played a role in Bawumia’s inability to clinch the presidency in the 2024 elections.

Drawing a comparison to the Biblical figure Nebuchadnezzar, Jantuah suggested that many of Akufo-Addo’s leadership failures were avoidable and directly contributed to the NPP’s electoral loss. “His preventable mistakes cost Bawumia in the electoral race,” he emphasized.

Jantuah’s comments reflect a deep disappointment in a leader he once placed his full trust in, and his reflection serves as a sharp critique of Akufo-Addo’s time in office and its impact on the NPP’s future.