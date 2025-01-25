Jantuah Critiques Ministerial Swearing-In, Calls for African Fashion and Accountability

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah has voiced his views on the recent swearing-in ceremony for President John Dramani Mahama’s new ministers, offering both praise and critique on several aspects, including the absence of African fashion and the president’s focus on ministerial accountability.

During an interview on Joy Prime with Kpepko Maxwell Justice (KMJ), Jantuah expressed disappointment that most of the ministers appeared in Western-style suits rather than showcasing African attire, which he feels would have added vibrancy to the ceremony and helped promote the local fashion industry. “I was hoping to see someone wear African attire, but they all came out in the same style,” he said. For Jantuah, embracing traditional clothing would not only be a visual statement but also contribute to a stronger sense of cultural identity. However, he remained hopeful, suggesting, “It’s early days yet; we’ll get there.”

Turning his attention to President Mahama’s speech, Jantuah commended the president for delivering a clear message on humility and accountability. He praised Mahama’s reminder that the ministers’ power is derived from the people and emphasized that they must serve with integrity. Jantuah also highlighted the president’s focus on corruption, noting Mahama’s strong stance on asset declarations and the clear expectation that ministers must maintain ethical conduct throughout their tenure. “Corruption in any form will not be tolerated,” Jantuah quoted, reiterating that arrogance and neglect of public service values would not be accepted.

Jantuah’s comments reflect a broader sentiment that the new administration will need to balance both cultural representation and political responsibility to win the trust of the people in the years ahead.