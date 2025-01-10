Jantuah Praises Mahama’s Response to ‘Dumsor’ Crisis, Highlights Energy Sector Challenges

Lawyer Kwame Jantuah has commended former President John Dramani Mahama for his proactive measures in addressing the energy crisis, known as “dumsor,” immediately after assuming office as the 6th president of Ghana’s 4th Republic.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey, Jantuah emphasized Mahama’s quick and decisive actions in tackling the energy sector’s challenges, which had a lasting impact on the country’s power supply system.

“If President Mahama hadn’t gone through the ‘dumsor’ crisis, it would have been difficult for him to address the energy sector’s issues today,” Jantuah remarked. “But he immediately recognized the problem and put a team in place, which I think is a positive step.”

The “dumsor” crisis, marked by erratic power outages, was a significant hurdle during Mahama’s first term in office. The widespread power disruptions caused major setbacks for businesses, strained households, and led to public frustration. Jantuah pointed out that Mahama’s swift acknowledgment of the issue, combined with his efforts to mitigate its effects, laid the groundwork for the reforms that continue to shape Ghana’s energy landscape.

Reflecting on the broader issues within the energy sector, Jantuah noted that the core problem lies in financial management. “The problem of the energy sector is related to finance and has always been a challenge for all governments,” he explained. “They haven’t really been able to handle the cash waterfall mechanism that brings revenue to the sector.”

The cash waterfall mechanism, which is designed to ensure the equitable distribution of revenue within the energy value chain, has long been a key issue. Jantuah stated that its persistent inefficiencies have led to unresolved debt and management challenges for successive administrations. Despite these ongoing financial struggles, Jantuah acknowledged Mahama’s contributions toward addressing the energy crisis, stressing that his leadership during the crisis helped set the stage for more sustainable solutions in the sector.