Japan is considering placing Tokyo under a quasi state of emergency during the Olympic Games, Japanese news agency Kyodo quoted a government representative as saying on Monday.

Tokyo, along with other prefectures, is still under a coronavirus state of emergency until Sunday but the rules are much less stringent than a full lockdown. What a quasi state of emergency would look like is not clear.

The Olympic Games in Japan’s capital are to be held from July 23 to August 8 and strict hygiene rules were already in place. The Games were postponed for a year because of the global health crisis.

At the G7 summit at the weekend, Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated his determination to hold the Games despite the pandemic and public opposition.

The International Olympic Committee has said the Games will go ahead even in a state of emergency.