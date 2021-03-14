Tsutomu Himeno, the Japanese Ambassador to Ghana held a short ceremony to welcome their Japanese striker Jindo Matdutsito to the Ghana Premier League (GPL) after signing for Ebusua Dwarfs.

The Japanese striker penned a deal with the Cape Coast-based club, Ebusua Dwarfs for the rest of the season.

The short ceremony saw the attendance of former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Nana Sam Brew Butler, officials of Cenpower sponsors of the club, and Samuel Anim Addo, a representative of the GFA.

The Japanese forward, Matduitsito promised to do his best to support Dwarfs to rise up on the league log in the second round.

He said, “I am not new to Ghana and I respect the Ghanaian culture. I like Ghanaian food very much especially fufu, I will do my best for the club,” he stressed.

The 25-year old expressed his appreciation to the Japanese Ambassador and Nana Butler for their guidance and support.

Nana Brew Butler thanked the media for their support and believed the relationship between Cenpower and the club would go a long way to benefit the two.

The Japanese Embassy and the Japanese community in Ghana over the years have been supportive of Japanese athletes who visit the country for diverse endeavours.