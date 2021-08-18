Japan has 441-billion-yen trade surplus In July

Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 441 billion yen in July, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 202.3 billion yen following the upwardly revised 384 billion yen surplus in June (originally 383.2 billion yen).

Exports were up 37.0 per cent on year to 7.356 trillion yen – shy of expectations for an increase of 39 per cent and down from 48.6 per cent in the previous month.

Imports advanced an annual 28.5 per cent to 6.915 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 35.1 per cent following the 32.7 per cent spike a month earlier.