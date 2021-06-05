The National Under-23 team the Black Meteors were ripped apart by their Japanese counterparts who scored six times in a friendly encounter played at the Yokohama Stadium on Saturday.

The Black Meteors conceded three goals in each half in one of the most dreadful performances Ghana has ever witnessed across various national teams.

Five different players of Japan including Mitoma Kaoru, Ueda Ayase, Soma Yuki, Doan Ristu and Kubo Takefusa were on the scoresheet with Ghanaian defender Frank Assinki scoring an own goal to round up the embarrassing defeat.

It was a lackluster performance from the Black Meteors who struggled to put passes together and were largely on the back foot in most part of the game.

The only shot on target recorded by Ghana in the entire match was in the 75th minute through Osman Bukari whose shot was easily dealt with by the Japanese goalkeeper.

The Black Meteors would have a chance to redeem this humiliation when they face off again against the same opponents on Tuesday, June 8before travelling to South Korea to face their U-23 side.