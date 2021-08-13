Japan Motors supports Ho Technical University with new Nissan pickup

Mr Nuohad Kalmoni, Executive Director, Japan Motors Trading Company (JMTC) Limited, has presented one of the Company’s locally assembled Nissan pickup to Ho Technical University (HTU).

The donation forms part of the Company’s corporate social responsibility and fulfilment of its pledge to resource the University to discharge its duties effectively in training the human resource for the automobile industry.

The presentation was done during the commissioning of the HTU-JMTC Vehicle Service Centre at the University’s campus in Ho, held on the theme; “Promoting skills development and value addition through industry academia collaboration”.

Mr Kalmoni disclosed that the vehicle was the Company’s second locally assembled vehicle in the country and one of the first four-units they had received.

He urged management of the University to ensure the vehicle was put to good use and properly maintained to achieve the desired objective.

Professor Ben Honyenuga, Vice -Chancellor (VC) of the University said the gesture was indicative of a fruitful and endearing partnership work keeping.

He said the means of transport would significantly aid the University in carrying out its day-to-day activities, and commended the Company highly for the support.