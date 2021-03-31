January retails sales in Australia increased at their fastest annual rate since November 2009
retails sales

dpa/AFX/GNA – The total value of retail sales in Japan was down 1.5 per cent on year in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday – coming in at 11.628 trillion yen [10.5 billion dollars].

That beat forecasts for a decline of 2.8 per cent following the 2.4-per-cent drop in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, retail sales jumped 1.4 per cent after dropping 1.7 per cent in January.

Commercial sales were down 3.3 per cent on year and up 0.4 per cent on month at 42.114 trillion yen, while wholesale sales sank 1.2 per cent on month and 4.3 per cent on year to 30.486 trillion yen.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleVietnam flight attendant who broke Covid rules gets 2-year jail term
Next articleGerman metal workers to get across-the-board bonus and one-off payments
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here