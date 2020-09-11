Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on Friday said short-term business travel with Singapore will resume from Sept. 18 without the need for a 14-day self-quarantine.

“It will be an important step forward as Japan gradually resumes international travel. There have been great business needs for travel between Japan and Singapore, such as in areas of finance and logistics,” Motegi told a press briefing on the need for the air corridor to be re-established.

Prerequisites such as COVID-19 tests being taken prior to arrival and after arriving in Japan, as well as visitors presenting an itinerary of their planned movements while here, will have to be adhered to, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

Visitors will also have to inform officials of their place of residence and workplace and avoid using public transport, the ministry added.

Similar arrangements are already in place for travel in Japan from expatriate and long-term residents from Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, China’s Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, although in these cases the 14-day quarantine rule applies upon arrival.

Japan is hoping to further broaden the scope of travelers allowed into the country, with talks being held to ease travel restrictions with China, South Korea, Brunei, Mongolia, New Zealand and Australia, government officials said.