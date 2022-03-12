Japan supports IOM Operations with US$19.9 Million

The Government of Japan has allocated USD 19.9 million to support the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) humanitarian operations in 2022.

With this funding, IOM will implement projects to help vulnerable migrants, including displaced persons, refugees, returnees and communities affected by COVID-19, conflicts and crises worldwide.

Projects implemented by IOM through this funding are committed to an array of key migration-related issues. As the world grapples with multiple conflicts, natural disasters and COVID-19, humanitarian assistance for migrants and communities to support safe and orderly migration is urgently required.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, where more than 60 per cent of the funding is to be utilized, IOM is implementing emergency responses to natural disasters, displacement, and the pandemic.

In Asia, emergency assistance and enhancement of public health will be the main focus of IOM projects responding to COVID-19.

In the Middle East and North Africa, Japan-funded projects are expected to meet increasing demand for assistance for vulnerable populations including IDPs.

“IOM is very grateful for the Government of Japan’s generous, longstanding support that will ensure the continuation of much-needed programmes and initiatives that will help mitigate ongoing global migration and other challenges” said IOM Director General, António Vitorino

“With this funding, IOM will continue to provide essential life-saving assistance to those who need it the most.”

IOM’s Japan-funded programmes include improving the capacities of the governments for integrated border management and building governments’ health response capacity, especially at points of entry and in border areas. With COVID still prevalent in many parts of the world, especially in conflict-affected regions, displaced populations are increasingly at risk. Japan’s generous contribution will allow IOM to mitigate such negative impacts and help kickstart rebuilding efforts.