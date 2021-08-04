Japan takes gold and silver in women’s park skateboarding

The first-ever Olympic gold in the women’s park skateboarding event has gone to Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi.

The 19-year-old posted 60.09 points to beat two teenagers to the gold, with fellow Japanese rider Kokona Hiraki, 12, (59.04) winning silver and Britain’s Sky Brown, 13, (56.47) claiming bronze.

Japan has now won all of the first golds on offer in skateboarding earlier in the Games, with Yuto Horigome taking the men’s street and 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya winning the woman’s street event at the Ariake Sports Park.

“I’m so happy to be able to win the gold medal at the first Olympic Games for skateboard park,” said Yosozumi.

“I think doing the back-to-back 540s was the reason that I got the best score of today.”

The eight finalists in the park competition each had three runs of 45 seconds scored by judges on the difficulty and originality of their tricks.

Yosozumi hit her first attempt to lead but opened the door on her next run to compatriot Hiraki, who subsequently handed the advantage back on the final run.

Favourite Misugu Okamoto struggled to get going but recovered to contend for bronze only for a fall in her final run to ensure Brown became Britain’s youngest-ever Olympic medallist.

“I fell twice (trying a kickflip indy) and I was like, ‘That’s kinda sketchy’, so I was like, ‘I gotta make it’,” said Brown.

“And I didn’t really think I was going to make it but I did it, and I’m so happy.

“Everyone did amazing, everyone was doing so good, I’m so proud of everyone, and just being on the podium with my really good friend (Yosozumi) is just insane.”