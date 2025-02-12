Japan, UNESCO Join Forces to Bolster Ghana’s Disaster Preparedness

In a significant move to enhance Ghana’s resilience to natural hazards, the Embassy of Japan and UNESCO have signed a landmark cooperation agreement at the Japanese Embassy in Accra.

On February 10, 2025, Japanese Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Hiroshi Yoshimoto, and UNESCO’s Representative to Ghana, Mr. Edmond Moukala Ngouemo, formalized the “Project for Strengthening Resilience on Water-Related Disaster under Climate Change for a Sustainable Society in Ghana.” ‘

The project is backed by a US$750,000 grant from the Japanese Government, underscoring Japan’s commitment to sharing its hard-won expertise in disaster mitigation.

The ceremony, attended by key figures including Dr. Bernadette Araba Adjei, Director of Legal Affairs at the Water Resources Commission, and Mr. Apollonius Osei-Akoto Asare, Acting Secretary-General of the Ghana Commission for UNESCO, highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the initiative. The project is aimed at boosting the preparedness of communities along the downstream Volta River—an area increasingly vulnerable to water-related disasters exacerbated by climate change.

Ambassador Yoshimoto pointed to Japan’s successful implementation of early warning systems and infrastructure improvements, stressing that these measures have been instrumental in minimizing disaster impacts at home. “Guided by our official development assistance principle of ‘Leave No One Behind’ and aligned with the sustainable development goals, Japan is determined to support countries like Ghana in strengthening their defenses against climate-related disasters,” he said. His remarks served as a reminder of the lessons learned from Japan’s own post-disaster recovery efforts, which have become a global benchmark for effective risk management.

UNESCO’s Mr. Ngouemo welcomed the partnership, expressing gratitude for Japan’s generous contribution. He emphasized that the project would integrate its outcomes within the UNESCO Regional Bureau for Sciences’ agenda in Ghana, leveraging global networks and interdisciplinary expertise. “By harnessing the scientific and intellectual leadership of UNESCO in disaster risk reduction and Earth sciences, we aim to significantly improve the lives and well-being of communities along the Volta River,” he stated.

This initiative is designed to create a platform for dialogue and partnership among a wide array of stakeholders—from national authorities and research institutions to professionals in agriculture, civil engineering, and emergency services. Such a multi-sectoral approach is seen as crucial in a region where natural disasters have repeatedly hampered development efforts. West Africa, in particular, has witnessed an alarming rise in the frequency and intensity of flood events, with the 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage flood displacing an estimated 35,857 people, including numerous children.

While the financial and technical support provided by Japan is widely welcomed, there is cautious optimism among observers about the long-term sustainability of the project. Critics argue that success will depend on how well new technologies and practices are integrated with local capacities, and whether continued investment can be secured beyond the initial grant. Nonetheless, many see this cooperation as a promising step toward creating a more resilient future for communities at risk.

As Ghana continues to navigate the challenges posed by climate change, the collaboration between Japan and UNESCO is not only timely but also a testament to the benefits of international partnership in disaster risk reduction. This project could well serve as a blueprint for similar initiatives throughout West Africa, offering hope that with the right support, even the most vulnerable regions can build a safer, more sustainable society.