Japanese Artist Yoshiki Donates JPY 10 Million to IOM Ukraine Relief Efforts

This week, Yoshiki Hayashi, Japanese composer and leader of rock band X JAPAN, donated 10 million Japanese Yen (roughly 71,000 US Dollars) to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for its emergency relief operations in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

With this donation, Yoshiki will help IOM provide humanitarian assistance to those displaced by the war in Ukraine and host communities in need. According to IOM’s latest survey, the number of displaced persons in Ukraine is increasing yet again and has now reached 6.5 million. At the same time, over 5.9 million returnees require urgent humanitarian assistance during the cold season, as 60 per cent reported their housing being damaged by attacks.

“With temperatures dropping, this donation will enable us to provide essential support to those urgently seeking shelter,” said Anh Nguyen, IOM Chief of Mission in Ukraine. “We are grateful for the generosity of Yoshiki and his foundation.”

IOM has been present in Ukraine since 1996 and is committed to staying and delivering vital assistance to all those affected by the war and forced to flee the country, including third-country nationals. Humanitarian operations have rapidly expanded since February 2022, reaching over one million people with direct assistance so far. This aid includes food and essential services, hygiene kits, economic assistance, medical support, and protection, among other interventions.

Ahead of winter, our teams have scaled up the winterization response to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the ongoing war. Winterization kits, generators, and other heating appliances, as well as solid fuel, will be distributed to assist those in need.

IOM is also assisting with relief items in the areas which have been retaken by the Government of Ukraine. Last week, IOM along with other UN agencies was able to deliver critical supplies to the city of Kherson for the first time since March 2022.