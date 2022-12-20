Japanese Embassy embarked on major Press Tour

The Japanese Embassy embarked on a major Press Tour last week Wednesday 14th December,2022 at Assin Foso in the central Region.

The Rehabilitation of the National Trunk Road N8 is one of the key road networks in that part of the country. The Ghana Shared Growth and Development Agenda ( GSGDA) equally sees the road network as one of the key factors for a quality regional integration.

Japan completed the construction of the National Trunk Road N8 in 1994 by Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan spanning 174km but the rapid increase of traffic volume due to pressure on the economic growth deteriorated the condition of the Road, necessitating a request by the Government of Ghana for rehabilitation.

Japan, thus, selected 60km to be urgently rehabilitated for the priority phase covering the road between Assin Praso and Bekwai (60km).

A new bridge is also to be constructed over the Pra River.

One of the central objectives of the project is to contribute to economic activities of Ghana and to further provide reliable,safe and uninterrupted road transportation between Takoradi and Kumasi.

The Press engaged key personalities connected with the project.

The media were briefed by the Embassy on why the major interest on that particular stretch. The Embassy mentioned that “the N8 is the main route of logistics on Ghana.N8 was repaired by a loan project in 1994,but since then,the reason is that the pavement has been severely damaged, resulting in chronic congestion on the Urban centre of Assin Foso”.

The Embassy again explained that ” This Project was signed in October 2018 when His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo visited Japan.Japan is implementing many roads in Ghana ,and cabinet members of Ghana have given high marks to Japan’s support, including the project on the Tema roundabout, because the sections improved in Phase1 are still in good condition 10 years after the renovation.

Shuji Soda, resident Supervisor, Central Consultant Incorporated,CCI explained progress of work and outlined some minor challenges with the community but was later resolved by the community leaders.

Project Manager, contractor SDJY, Tarimoto Masataka was confident the process would be completed by the timelines targeted.

The contents of the Phase 2 project embodies four pronged areas:

i.Rehabilitation of 31.2 km of road section between Assin Foso and Assin Praso by asphalt concrete pavement

ii.Dualization to a 4-lane carriageway of a 1.2km section in the centre of Assin Foso township.

iii.reconstruction of the railway underpass by a reinforced concrete box culvert

iv.Reconstruction and rehabilitation of drainage structures between Assin Foso and Assin Praso with an additional grant of 3.3million US Dollars, and a total grant injection of 62.3million USD.

The contingent who made the trip included four media persons, the first Secretary for Public Relations and cultural Affairs,Ms. Teragaki Yuriya, Musah Ibrahim, coordinator for Development Cooperation,Katsumura Aihisa, First Secretary for Development Cooperation and Prudence Kuuridong,PR and Cultural Assistant.