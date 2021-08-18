Japanese F1 Grand Prix cancelled for 2021 due to Covid ‘complexities’

This year’s Japanese Formula One Grand Prix has been cancelled because of “ongoing complexities” related to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers said on Wednesday.

The race had been set to take place in mid-October but even the fairly successful hosting of the Tokyo Olympics has not been enough to change minds.

Last year’s event was also dropped because of coronavirus.

“Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country,” F1 said in a statement.

Although coronavirus cases have been rising in Japan they are still not as high as many venues still on the calendar.

“Formula One is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks,” the statement added.

“Formula One has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula One events this year and beyond.”

F1 had planned a record 23 races this season despite the pandemic and looks set to try to replace the Japanese race at Suzuka with another grand prix.

It had been due to take place as part of an ambitious triple header with the Russian Grand Prix on September 26, the rearranged Turkish Grand Prix on October 3 and Japan on October 10.

That date is now vacant but F1 proved last season that it could be flexible and rustle up alternative venues at relatively short notice.

Last season started in July instead of March but F1 still managed 17 races.

This season the Australian Grand Prix already had to be scrapped because of coronavirus. Turkey had initially replaced the dropped Canadian GP and was set to take place in June. It was then postponed until October where it is due to replace the axed Singapore race.

A spare grand prix date on November 21 also has no official venue as yet with the inaugural Saudi Arabian race following on December 5 before the season climax in Abu Dhabi on December 12.

F1 is currently on a mid-season break after 11 races, with defending champion Lewis Hamilton leading the standings from Max Verstappen.

The next race is in Belgium on August 29.