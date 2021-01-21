dpa/GNA – The value of outbound shipments from Japan climbed 2 per cent year on year to 6.7 trillion yen (64.7 billion dollars) in December for the first increase in 25 months because of China’s post-Covid-19 recovery, the government said on Thursday.

Shipments to China, Japan’s largest trading partner, jumped 10.2 per cent from a year earlier to 1.56 trillion yen for the sixth straight month of rise, while imports from the world’s second-

largest economy edged up 1.8 per cent to 1.57 trillion yen, a preliminary report issued by the Finance Ministry showed.

Meanwhile, demand declined in many other parts of the world hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Exports to the United States edged down 0.7 per cent to 1.2 trillion yen, while those to the European Union fell 1.6 per cent to 621.7 billion yen for the 17th consecutive month of decline, the ministry said.

Japan’s overall imports dropped 11.6 per cent to 5.96 trillion yen, which resulted in a trade surplus of 751 billion yen.