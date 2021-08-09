Japan’s Nagasaki commemorates nuclear attack 76 years ago

Japan’s Nagasaki commemorated the victims of the atomic bombing at the close of World War II 76 years ago with a call to abolish all nuclear weapons on Monday.

Nagasaki’s mayor Tomihisa Taue pointed to the growing threat of a new nuclear arms race in comments at a memorial ceremony.

Japan, as the only country so far to be victim of atomic bombs in war, must do more to ensure a nuclear-free world, he said.

He again called on Japan’s government to join the 2017 UN treaty banning nuclear weapons.

A moment of silence was observed at the ceremony at 11:02 am (0202 GMT) to mark the time on August 9, 1945, when the Fat Man atomic bomb dropped by the US exploded over Nagasaki.

In Nagasaki alone, about 70,000 people were killed by the direct impact, while 75,000 others were injured.

Three days earlier, the US had devastated Hiroshima with an atomic bomb. Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945.

Hiroshima’s mayor had requested a minute silence at the Tokyo Olympics for the victims there as they marked their own anniversary last week, but the International Olympic Committee declined.

The Tokyo Olympics ended on Sunday.