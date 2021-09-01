Japan’s Princess Mako to marry by end of year

After years of uncertainty, Japanese Princess Mako is reportedly on the cusp of marrying her boyfriend Kei Komuro.

Several Japanese media outlets including Kyodo cited sources with knowledge of the situation as saying the wedding between the 29-year-olds would take place before the end of the year – but without the usual traditional Imperial ceremonies.

The strictly conservative Imperial court wants to dispense with the usual rituals due to financial disputes in Komuro’s family.

Mako met Komuro years ago through a friend at the International Christian University (ICU).

They became unofficially engaged in September 2017. She is the daughter of 55-year-old Crown Prince Akishino, who is the younger brother of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, 61.

Under current law, Mako’s marriage to a non-royal will make her a private citizen.

Mako is reportedly likely to forego the usual financial dowry due upon leaving the royal family.

According to the Japanese reports, the young couple is also likely to live in the United States after the marriage. Mako’s fiance recently graduated from law school there.