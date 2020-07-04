Japan’s top flight football league resumed behind closed doors on Saturday amid worries of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The J-League first division, which was suspended in late February after completing its opening round, played all nine second-round matches on Saturday evening. Defending champions Yokohama suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Consadole Sapporo.

The J2 division resumed on June 27 when the third division, which was originally scheduled to kick off on March 7, held its opening-round matches.

Fans are expected to be allowed back in stadiums from July 11, with an upper limit of 5,000 in place until at least the end of the month.

A total of 131 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the day in Tokyo, the highest since the state of emergency was lifted on May 25, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Tokyo’s daily tally of new cases has surpassed 100 for the third consecutive day. Enditem

