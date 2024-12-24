Jasikan Diocesan Youth Council Condemns Violent Attack on Catholic Priests in Nkwanta

The Jasikan Diocesan Youth Council (JADYC) has strongly condemned the violent attack on Catholic priests in Nkwanta on December 11, 2024.

The incident, involving priests from the Kpassa Catholic Church, has been described as a “senseless act of brutality” by the Council. In a press statement, JADYC called for swift action to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Council stressed the Catholic Church’s longstanding role as a “beacon of peace, love, and compassion” and expressed deep concern over the attack on clergy members. “We urge the authorities to take action to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, particularly the clergy,” the statement read.

Additionally, the public was urged to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to remain calm. The Council also called on the National Peace Council to work towards ensuring a peaceful resolution of the situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and the entire Catholic community in Ghana,” JADYC concluded, emphasizing the need for harmony and coexistence within the nation.