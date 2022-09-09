Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road Commissioned

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday commissioned the asphalted Jasikan to Dodo Pepesu stretch of the Eastern Corridor Road to enhance economic development.

The sod was cut for the 56.4 kilometres (km) – Lot 10 Jasikan road in November 2019 and was constructed by Sinohydro Corporation Limited at the cost of US$45,000,000.

The road forms part of the National Road, N2 of the Ghana Highway Authority Road Classification System.

Dr Bawumia, addressing a gathering at Kadjebi, said the completed road had improved accessibility between Jasikan and Kadjebi, which formerly was challenging.

He said the Akufo-Addo-led government and the New Patriotic Party had brought massive development to the Oti region in the last six years.

“So much has been done. First of all, we created the Oti Region, and we created it for the sake of development.”

Dr Bawumia said the construction of the road was undertaken as an Engineering and Procurement Contract between Ghana and China and at a fixed cost to the contract.

“Because it was a fixed term contract, there was no cost overrun for the project.”

He commended the Chinese Government for their cooperation when the Sinohydro Road Project was presented and concluded that the project was workable.

“China is a very important country for Ghana. They are our largest trading partner and the largest foreign direct investor in Ghana, so we are very happy that we are cooperating in terms of mutual respect.”

Dr Bawumia noted that one of the attractive features of Ghana in terms of investment is being the most peaceful country in West Africa and second most peaceful in Africa.

He said the government is committed to completing all road projects.

Mr Lu Kun, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said the Vice President was a good friend of China and strong support to Ghana-China Economic relations.

He said despite the impact of COVID-19, China had been actively participating in the development agenda of Ghana.

Mr Kun said China had constantly helped and supported Ghana, including phase two of the University of Health and Allied Sciences project.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister for Roads and Highways, said the Oti Region, as of the end of 2020, had a total road network of about 2,000km.

He said about 532km, representing 27 per cent, was paved while 947km (about 588.44 mi), representing 47 per cent, was gravelled and 524 km, representing 26 per cent, was still at the earth stage.

Mr Amoaka-Atta said the Ministry of Roads and Highways, through its agencies, was undertaking various road intervention measures to maintain and improve the road conditions mix in the Oti region.

He said these included resealing, minor rehabilitation and upgrading, partial reconstruction and gravelling as well as other development works.

Mr Amoaka-Atta said the construction of the Jasikan-Dodo Pepesu Road was a major milestone in the completion of the Eastern Corridor Road.

Dr Joseph Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, said the importance of the road could not be overemphasised as it served as a strategic infrastructure with economic benefits of developing the local economy.

He said it also made transportation of goods and services to and from the northern and southern sectors of the country easier and faster.

Dr Makubu said the road beautified the community due to a reduction in the dust level and implored all to take care of the road to ensure its longevity.

Nana Asabre Amankwahtia II, Bamuhene of Kadjebi Traditional Area, commended the government for cutting sod and completing the road.

He said there were other road projects in the enclave, including the Papasi through Dodo Amanfrom to Dapaa junction, that needed rehabilitation.

Nana Amankwahtia noted that the completion of a 20km Asato to Apesokubi road would help address emerging health issues and link Kadjebi to the Worawora Government Hospital.

The completed project has a 12.3m wide carriageway, which is two lanes, 3.65m width plus 2.5m wide shoulder on each side.

There is also provision and installation of road safety features such as road signposts, crushed barriers, pedestrian guardrails, road markings and street lighting.

The road will facilitate easier movement of farm produce and people from the food basket areas of the northern part of the Oti and Volta Regions.