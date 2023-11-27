Jbdanquah Releases Long-Awaited Single “Accra We Dey”

Ghanaian rapper/singer, Jbdanquah drops his long-awaited single, “Accra We Dey,” and it promises to be an unforgettable musical journey.

In this track, Jbdanquah delves deep into the mindset required for young individuals to not only survive but thrive in the vibrant city of Accra. His lyrical prowess shines as he lyrically paints a vivid picture of Accra’s beauty and invites people from the Diaspora to experience its rich culture.

“Accra We Dey” is a masterpiece that blends Jbdanquah’s unique voice and street perspective with melodic transitions and hard-hitting kicks. Produced by Certibeats, mixed & mastered by ODB, this track is a testament to Jbdanquah’s musical versatility and talent.

This single is a sneak peek into what Jbdanquah has in store for his fans, from his upcoming EP. Jbdanquah encourages his to stay ready for the new flame he’s about to ignite.

“Accra We Dey” will be available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, and Audiomack, ensuring that fans can enjoy his captivating music wherever they are. https://easternchild.fanlink.to/AccraWeDey