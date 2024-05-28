JCS Investments and UBA Introduce Green Card Initiative to Address Climate Change

JCS Investments and UBA Ghana Unveil Green Card, a Pioneering Solution to Address Climate Change.

In a pioneering initiative to tackle climate change and social issues, JCS Investments Ltd has partnered with UBA Ghana to introduce the JCS Green prepaid card, a co-branded Visa prepaid card. This initiative enables individuals to make a positive impact on the environment and society with every purchase, promoting a greener and sustainable future for all.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Executive Officer at JCS Investments Patricia Safo said, “We are delighted to partner with UBA Ghana on this ground-breaking initiative.

The JCS Green Card is a secure and convenient prepaid Visa card that channels 1% of usage fees directly towards addressing critical environmental and social issues in Ghana. This card is a step in the right direction, contributing to solving a global crisis one transaction at a time.

She noted that, “If you’re concerned about the environmental and social issues we’re facing and feel powerless to make a difference, the JCS Green Card offers a solution. With every purchase you make using the Green Card, you contribute in your own small way towards creating a safer, more sustainable environment for the current and future generations.”

She further called on organizations to assess the potential impact of climate change and human activities on their raw materials costs and conduct a stress test to prepare for the likely increase in expenses. Shareholders must press management to take bold action to reduce their carbon footprint and implement transformative changes. With the possibility of Chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) emissions taxation looming, companies must act swiftly to decrease their environmental impact and mitigate the harmful effects of high CFC gases.

Henry Nii Dottey, Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at UBA Ghana, noted, “This partnership presents a valuable opportunity for UBA Ghana to join forces in combating the global climate crisis. As a responsible organization committed to environmental stewardship, we believe the JCS Green Card is more than just a prepaid card – it’s a tangible step towards a greener and safer Ghana. With the JCS Green Card, individuals can effortlessly contribute to a sustainable future while enjoying the security and convenience of a reliable prepaid card.”

The JCS Green Card is available for Fifty Ghana Cedis (GHS50) and can be used internationally, online, and at Point of Sale (POS) payments. Unlike traditional Visa cards, this prepaid card is not linked to a bank account and can be used at all Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

About UBA

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-five (25) million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London, Paris, and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.

About JCS Investments

JCS Investments Ltd is an impact investments company licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) since 2004. For the past 20 years, JCS Investments has offered inclusive impact investments consultancy and SME support to various businesses and individuals across various sectors. Our new line of service includes providing ESG and SEEA consultancy for organizations. We are committed to connecting value-driven investors with high-potential projects in Accra, Ghana, fostering positive social and environmental change.

Contact JCS on 030 281 7641/ info@jcs.com.gh or visit www.jcs.com.gh/green-card-form to register or make further inquiries. You can equally visit the JCS office on the Spintex Road or any UBA Ghana branch.

Small Actions, Big Difference!!! #GoGreenToSaveOurselves