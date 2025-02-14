Jealous Lover Sets Partner’s Children Ablaze in Axim Over Breakup Demand

A horrific act of violence has shaken the community of Axim in the Western Region after a 45-year-old man, Joseph Richard, allegedly set fire to his partner’s home, severely injuring her two children.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the morning, has left the victims—16-year-old Joseph Ben and 13-year-old Richlove Asiedua Yeboah—with life-threatening burns. They have since been rushed to Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for urgent medical attention.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack was sparked by Betty Herman’s decision to end her relationship with Richard. Enraged by the breakup, Richard reportedly stormed the family home around 3:00 a.m. while the children were asleep and set the house ablaze. Neighbors described scenes of chaos as they scrambled to rescue the children from the inferno.

“This was a deliberate act of cruelty,” said one resident, who requested anonymity. “He wanted to hurt Betty by targeting her children. It’s unthinkable.”

Relatives and community members have pointed to alleged threats from Richard’s mother as a possible factor in his actions. “His mother had been making troubling statements, and we fear she may have influenced him,” a family member revealed.

As the search for Richard intensifies, residents are calling on the police and the public to assist in locating him. “He must face justice for this heinous crime,” said another local. “No one should suffer like this, especially innocent children.”

The victims’ mother, Betty Herman, is said to be devastated and struggling to come to terms with the tragedy. “She’s in shock,” a close friend shared. “Her children are fighting for their lives, and she feels helpless.”

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement, but the case has reignited conversations about domestic violence and the need for stronger protections for vulnerable families. Community leaders are urging swift action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

For now, the focus remains on the recovery of Joseph and Richlove, whose lives have been forever altered by a senseless act of jealousy. As the hunt for Richard continues, the people of Axim are left grappling with a painful question: How could love turn so deadly?