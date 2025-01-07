Jean-Marie Le Pen, Founder of France’s National Front, Dies at 96

Jean-Marie Le Pen, the controversial founder of France’s far-right National Front party, passed away on January 7, 2025, at the age of 96.

His death marks the conclusion of a political career that left an indelible imprint on France’s political landscape, sparking intense debates about nationalism, immigration, and the far-right’s role in contemporary European politics.

Born on June 20, 1928, in La Trinité-sur-Mer, Brittany, Le Pen began his career in the French military, serving as a paratrooper during the First Indochina and Algerian Wars. His political journey began in 1972 when he founded the National Front (Front National), a party dedicated to nationalist and anti-immigration policies that quickly became a defining force in French politics.

Le Pen’s influence peaked in 2002, when he made a historic breakthrough by advancing to the second round of France’s presidential election. His shock appearance in the runoff against incumbent Jacques Chirac highlighted the growing appeal of far-right ideologies in France, despite his eventual defeat.

Throughout his career, Le Pen’s rhetoric was marked by provocative and often inflammatory statements that stirred controversy. Known for downplaying the Holocaust and making derogatory remarks about immigrants and minority groups, Le Pen’s views were condemned widely as antisemitic and xenophobic. These views led to multiple legal convictions, further cementing his divisive role in French society.

In 2011, Le Pen’s daughter, Marine Le Pen, took over leadership of the National Front, attempting to steer the party away from her father’s more extreme rhetoric in an effort to broaden its appeal. This rebranding led to her eventual success in transforming the National Front into the National Rally (Rassemblement National), a significant player in French politics. However, Jean-Marie Le Pen’s ideological legacy continued to influence the party even after he was expelled in 2015 following a series of public disagreements with Marine.

Le Pen’s health had deteriorated in recent years following strokes and heart attacks, leading to a significant decline in his condition before his death in early January 2025.

The passing of Jean-Marie Le Pen has reignited debate on his lasting impact on France’s political divide. To some, he remains a staunch defender of French sovereignty and identity; to others, he represents the dark forces of division and intolerance that have been a consistent feature of his political career.

His legacy will continue to shape discussions on nationalism, immigration, and the far-right’s influence in both France and Europe at large.