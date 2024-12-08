Jean Mensa Reaffirms Electoral Commission’s Commitment to Upholding the Will of the People

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has once again reiterated the Commission’s dedication to maintaining the integrity of Ghana’s electoral process, emphasizing that the will of the people remains the highest priority.

Speaking at a press conference on December 8, Mensa assured Ghanaians that the EC has met its constitutional obligations with transparency and fairness throughout the election process. “We will uphold the people’s will,” she affirmed, emphasizing the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that the results will accurately reflect the true choice of the electorate.

Her statement comes in the wake of John Dramani Mahama’s victory as President-Elect and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) securing an outright majority in the parliamentary elections. Mensa extended congratulations to all stakeholders, including political parties, security agencies, and voters, for their roles in ensuring the peaceful and credible conduct of the elections.

While acknowledging some concerns and challenges during the collation process, Mensa reassured the public that the EC had remained focused on its mission to preserve democratic principles. “The election process was conducted in accordance with the highest standards of integrity, and the results to be announced will reflect the true choice of the Ghanaian electorate,” she stated.

The 2024 elections have been widely praised for their peaceful execution, further solidifying Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa.

Jean Mensa’s reassurances reflect the EC’s resolve to uphold transparency and trust in the country’s democratic institutions, ensuring the ongoing credibility of Ghana’s electoral system.