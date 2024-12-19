Jean Mensa Refuses to Uphold Parliamentary Results in Nine Constituencies

Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has announced that the commission will not uphold the declaration of parliamentary results in nine constituencies, citing that the results were declared under duress.

The affected constituencies are Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, Techiman South, and Dome-Kwabenya.

Mensa emphasized that all outstanding collations in these constituencies will be carried out in accordance with due processes. “The declarations made by our staff were made under threats and we consider them illegal. We will not uphold results made under threats, duress,” she said during a press conference in Accra on Thursday, December 19.

Furthermore, she called on both outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and incoming President John Dramani Mahama to ensure the safety and security of EC officials. “We call on Akufo-Addo, John Mahama to intervene in this matter and provide the commission with adequate security,” Mensa urged, stressing the importance of securing the commission’s ability to fully complete its work for the 2024 general elections.