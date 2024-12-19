Jean Mensa Urges Akufo-Addo and Mahama to Provide Security for EC Officials Amidst Controversial Parliamentary Results

Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has appealed to both outgoing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and incoming President John Dramani Mahama to ensure the security of EC officials as they finalize the results of the 2024 general elections.

Mensa’s call came after the EC decided not to uphold the parliamentary results in nine constituencies, citing that the results were declared under duress. The affected constituencies include Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Ahafo Ano South West, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Okaikwei Central, Ablekuma North, Tema Central, Techiman South, and Dome-Kwabenya.

At a press conference on Thursday, December 19, in Accra, Mensa emphasized that the declarations made in these constituencies were made under threats and intimidation, and as such, the EC would not recognize them. “The declarations made by our staff were made under threats and we consider them illegal. We will not uphold results made under threats, duress,” she asserted.

Mensa called on both political leaders to intervene and provide the necessary security for the commission’s officials to ensure they can complete the election process without fear of harassment or intimidation. “We call on Akufo-Addo, John Mahama to intervene in this matter and provide the commission with adequate security,” she concluded.