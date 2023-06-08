Jean Mensah, and the NPP in business to undermine Ghana’s Democracy – Alhaji Said Sinare

The former National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Said Sinare, has accused the chairperson of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, Madam Jean Mensah, of collaborating with the ruling party NPP to undermine Ghana’s democracy in the Assin North by-election.

Alhaji Said Sinare who is the Founder of Zongos for NDC, said Mrs Jean Mensah’s recent public outburst on the alleged importation of a candidate sponsored by the NPP to contest in the Assin North by-election provoked his suspicion.

Speaking to the media, Mr Sinare has said there was nothing wrong with EC as an institution but some people who are working in the commission are country wreckers.

In a tweet, the outspoken former high commissioner alluded that, the institution under the watch of Madam Jean Mensah has surrendered its autonomous power to the ruling New patriotic party.

He added that the institution continues to operate as a compromised umpire with obnoxious impunity, sending signals that it has been heavily recruited by the NPP to alter results for its candidate in the Assin North by-election!!

READ THE FULL TWEET BELOW.

