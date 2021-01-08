Ghana’s biggest Sports Retail giant, Decathlon Ghana, hosted France’s Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, on Thursday 7th January 2021, at their flagship Kawukudi Store which will soon be opened to the general public in April, 2021.

As part of a working visit to Ghana, the French Foreign Minister took time off his busy schedule to visit Decathlon Ghana’s Kawukudi Store, and to observe how the Retail giant is using Sports as a tool to improve the quality of life of members of the Kawukudi Community, through the several social projects they have initiated in the Community.

The CEO of Decathlon Ghana, Mr. Kwasi Tabury, explained the Company’s Project in Ghana and how they are running their business as a Mission-Led Company with the main mission of ‘Changing People’s Lives through Sports’.

He talked about the various Social Projects the Company is engaged in, with the support of external partners from the Communities where Decathlon Ghana Stores are located, that is Junction Mall in Nungua and the new Store in Kawukudi, which he indicated will be opened to the general public on the 24th of April, 2021.

Some of their social projects include;

i. Community Sports Activation;

Decathlon Ghana provides Sports Coaches to activate various forms of Sports activities such as Aerobics, Fitness, Football, Basketball, Ballet, Cycling, amongst others for members of the communities around all Decathlon Ghana Stores for as little as GH¢1.00 a session. They can boast of more than a 1000 active members who join them everyday to practise Sports.

ii. Clean & Play Project;

The Decathlon Ghana Clean & Play Project was started in 2017 at the Junction Mall Store in Nungua. Their main goal with this project is to protect, preserve and sustain the environment by engaging the Community in Clean Up activities and practising Sports with them afterwards. They have cleaned Beaches such as the Titanic, Sango and Coco Beaches in the Nungua and Sakumono areas and communities such as Kawukudi, Adjiriganor and inside the Nungua township.

iii. Read & Play Project;

The Read & Play Project, also known as the Library Project was developed by Decathlon Ghana to empower and educate the Youth living in the communities around the Decathlon Ghana Stores. The main idea of the Library project is to impart both soft and hard skills to the youth, using Sports as the main tool to help them become better people in their communities.

iv. Decathlon & GFA Social Projects;

Decathlon Ghana has also partnered with the Ghana Football Association to use Football as a means to develop and empower the Youth in the Kawukudi Community. The two projects they have collaborated on are the ‘Women in Football Project’, which seeks to empower and develop women through football, and the ‘Kipsta to the Street Project’ which promotes the development of the youth in the area using Street Football as the main tool.

During his visit, the Minister toured the sports fields around the Decathlon Kawukudi Store, which were occupied by several young sports lovers from the Community. He also interacted with some youth at the Dunk Community Basketball Court and the children of the Decathlon Ghana Read and Play Club. before visiting Ghana’s preferred sports retailer, Decathlon

Present at the ceremony were the French Ambassador Madam Anne Sophia Ave and her entourage, CEO of Decathlon Ghana, Mr Kwasi Tabury and his team and the maestro himself Abedi Ayew Pele, members of the Press, amongst several other dignitaries and invited guests.

Decathlon Ghana is Ghana’s number ones sports retailer with over forty sports at your convenience. The company which was just announced the official retail partner of the Ghana Football Association is set to open one of the biggest sports stores in West Africa by April 2021 at Kawukudi .