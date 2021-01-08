H.E Jean-Yves Le Drian, the French Foreign Minister on Thursday, January 7, 2021 was Special Guest at the Kawukudi branch of Decathlon (the Biggest Sports Shop In West Africa) in Accra, Ghana,.

He visited the Volleyball and Basketball courts as well as watched Football by some community selected players.

He then interacted with some youth at the Dunk Community Basketball Court and the children of the Decathlon Ghana Read and Play Club. before visiting Ghana’s preferred sports retailer, Decathlon

Three times Africa best Footballer of the year, Abedi Pele Ayew was there to inspire the young boys and girls with his table tennis skills..

The success story of the Dunk / Decathlon partnership which involves recruiting from the community was revealed

H.E Anne Sophie Ave, Hajia Salma Mohammed, Dr Akosua Abdallah, Municipal Head, Alfred Twumasi – Ankrah, Mohammed (DUNK NGO Founder), Pamela Asare-Saforo (Decathlon), Hajia Salma Mohammed (Municipal Chief Executive), Kwasi Tabury, country manager of Decathlon and the media who were present were really elated and impressed.