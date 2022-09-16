Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife gives to charity her US$55-million Beverly Hills Estate

While celebrities and entrepreneurs are busy buying lavish properties and homes, Jeff Bezos’s ex-wife Mackenzie Scott has decided to do just the opposite. She has pledged to donate her uber-chic Beverly Hills home to the Californian Community Foundation – a non-profit based out of Los Angeles.

With massive wealth in her tow, Scott happens to be the fourth-richest woman in the world. She owns a 4% ownership stake in Amazon that rounds up at $37 billion and has several other assets in her kitty. Her recent donation aims to take her philanthropy endeavors to the next level.

The California Community Foundation (CCF) also confirmed her recent giveaway of “two single-family residences valued at $55 million which include a 12,000-square-foot Hacienda-style home and the other, a 4,500-square-foot ranch-style abode.

Further, the properties come with a swimming pool, tennis court, a vast lawn, and robust trees that encircle the estate. A total of thirteen bedrooms and fourteen bathrooms are found throughout with the estate also featuring 310 feet of lakefront shoreline and a boathouse.

According to a press release by CCF, ninety percent of the property’s sales will go toward the organization’s affordable housing efforts. The remaining will be used from its immigrant integration program to “advance opportunities for the millions of immigrants from throughout the world who call Los Angeles County home.”